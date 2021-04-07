Google Adds New Policy That Restricts Apps To View Other Apps Installed On Your Device

Google has introduced a new policy within the Developer Program Policy. According to this new Google policy, it will be harder for Android Apps on your device to view information about what other apps are downloaded on your smartphone. Read on to know more about this new Google update.

Google Restricting Apps from Viewing Other Apps on Android

As per an article by XDA Developers, this new Google Privacy Policy will ensure the safety of users and the protection of their data. Google says that it believes the full list of installed apps on a user's device is their own personal and sensitive data just like how a person's phone number and address is their personal data. To be more specific about this new policy, Google will be restricting which apps can request the QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES permission. This permission is required on many apps that are running on Android 11. Essentially, this permission allows apps to see and read data about every app installed on your phone.

Google wants to make sure that this 'QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES permission' is only granted to those apps that need this permission as part of their core functionality. As per XDA, Google also says that developers will have “sufficiently justify why a less intrusive method of app visibility will not sufficiently enable your app’s policy-compliant user-facing core functionality.”

As per the official Google blog, these are the types of apps that will be allowed to have 'QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES Permission'; Permitted use involves apps that must discover any and all installed apps on the device, for awareness or interoperability purposes may have eligibility for the permission. Permitted use includes; device search, antivirus apps, file managers, and browsers.

If any apps don't meet the above-given requirements, the developers will have to remove the 'QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES' Permissions from their App permissions in order to comply with the PlayStore's Policy. Even if an app justifiably needs the 'QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES' permission, the developers will have to sign a declaration with Google PlayStore. If developers fail to comply with these rules, Google will have to remove the apps from the PlayStore. This new Google Privacy Policy will be implemented from May 5, 2021. This is a step in the right direction from Google, in terms of strengthening privacy and security for Android users. Stay tuned for more updates on Android and tech.

Source: Unsplash