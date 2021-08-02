Google Announces Google Meet Web App For Chromebook Users Just Days After Zoom PWA Launch

Following the launch of the Zoom web app, Google has announced a new standalone web app for Google Meet also known as Progressive Web Application (PWA). All the features of Google Meet are available on this web app but it's strictly for the web. The new development has eased the complications of joining the meeting by typing the URL or via Gmail and now it can be done by downloading the app on a laptop, computer, or MacBook.

Difference between Google Meet and Google Meet web app

There is no significant functional difference between the Google Meet web app and Google meet. The web app is just a website version of Google Meet which can simply be downloaded to join a meeting.

Speaking on the web app, Google said, “We’ve launched a new Google Meet standalone web app. This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app it’s easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs.”

How to download Google Meet Web App?

Visit Chrome browser to download and install the web app. It will only be available when installed on a user's device. Google page will also show pop-ups to download the app, one can either click on the installation button to download or close the window ifone already has one.

Google has informed that the app would be rolled out gradually and the users will be available to download it within 15 days. The web app would be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

The Google Meet web app is handy to Chromebook users and it runs on devices with Google Chrome browser version 73 and up irrespective of the operating system. This means that the Google Meet can run on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices.

Zoom web app

Zoom’s brand new Progressive Web App is available on the Google Play store from June 29 as an improvement over Zoom’s current Chrome and Chrome OS app. It has all the features of Zoom's desktop version and a few additional ones like enabling or disabling video receiving, requesting remote control, and even launching polls or Q&A sessions.

(Image credit: Unsplash)