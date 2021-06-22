Google App Not Responding On Android? Know How To Fix The Issue

Quick links:
Google is undoubtedly one of the largest tech companies around the world with millions of users using various applications offered by the organisation. One such popular and most promising application is the Google App. It is an application version of the web version of the search engine which allows users to search anything online and find answers within seconds. While the world has grown too used to surfing the internet using the Google app, it sometimes becomes quite disappointing when the app stops working. If you have been facing the Google app not responding to Android issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Users sometimes experience issues related to services on various apps due to some server problems. However, it has been noted that sometimes many apps crash due to some smartphone or update issue. So, you need to be sure if everyone facing the same issue or is it just you. Here are a couple of hacks that you can certainly use to solve the Google apps crash and start using it again.
You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space and also gives the app a fresh start and can help fix issues. To clear the Google App cache, follow the steps below -
If you still can’t download after you clear the cache & data of the Google App, restart your device. Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device, stopping all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might affect the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.