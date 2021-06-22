Google App Not Responding On Android? Know How To Fix The Issue

Google is undoubtedly one of the largest tech companies around the world with millions of users using various applications offered by the organisation. One such popular and most promising application is the Google App. It is an application version of the web version of the search engine which allows users to search anything online and find answers within seconds. While the world has grown too used to surfing the internet using the Google app, it sometimes becomes quite disappointing when the app stops working. If you have been facing the Google app not responding to Android issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Google app not responding to Android issues

Users sometimes experience issues related to services on various apps due to some server problems. However, it has been noted that sometimes many apps crash due to some smartphone or update issue. So, you need to be sure if everyone facing the same issue or is it just you. Here are a couple of hacks that you can certainly use to solve the Google apps crash and start using it again.

How to fix the Google Android app not responding wait or close issue?

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space and also gives the app a fresh start and can help fix issues. To clear the Google App cache, follow the steps below -

Open your device's Settings app.

Tap Apps & notifications and find the See all apps option.

Scroll down and tap Google App.

Tap Storage and then tap on the Clear Cache option.

Next, tap Clear data.

Re-open the Google App & try your download again.

Restart your device -

If you still can’t download after you clear the cache & data of the Google App, restart your device. Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device, stopping all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might affect the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

Press and hold the Power button until the menu pops up.

Tap Power off or Restart if that is an option.

If needed, press and hold the Power button until your device turns on again.

Fully close the Google App -

Start by fully exiting the Google App (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Uninstall unwanted apps and files -

Uninstalling unwanted applications will help you gain more storage space, which helps better a smartphone. With enough space in hand, the Google App will not hang rather it will be able to load fast and install quickly.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK