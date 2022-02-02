Google Chrome 98 with 27 security bug fixes launched: Check steps to upgrade here

Google has released a new update for its web browser and it is called Chrome 98. The update contains more than 27 security bug fixes and users should update their web browsers immediately. Out of these, eight are considered serious security threats for users and as many as 10 are considered as medium-level security threats by experts. However, there are no visual changes in the new Chrome update.

Most features that have been included in the Chrome 98 update are for web developers, including preview feature, new properties pane filter, rulers on hover, support for row-reverse and column-reverse and replaying XHR with keyboard shortcut r. Moreover, the update is a security update that has fixed a lot of issues with the Google Chrome browser. Given below is a list of security errors that have been fixed by Google in the recent update. Those who have reported these issues have also received a bounty from the company.

CVE-2022-0452: Use after free in Safe Browsing. Reported by avaue at S.S.L. on 2022-01-05

CVE-2022-0453: Use after free in Reader Mode. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2022-01-06

CVE-2022-0454: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Seong-Hwan Park (SeHwa) of SecunologyLab on 2022-01-17

CVE-2022-0455: Inappropriate implementation in Full Screen Mode. Reported by Irvan Kurniawan (sourc7) on 2021-11-16

CVE-2022-0456: Use after free in Web Search. Reported by Zhihua Yao of KunLun Lab on 2022-01-21

CVE-2022-0457: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by rax of the Group0x58 on 2021-11-29

CVE-2022-0458: Use after free in Thumbnail Tab Strip. Reported by Anonymous on 2021-11-05

CVE-2022-0459 Use after free in Screen Capture. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-08-28

How to download latest Google Chrome update?

Open the Google Chrome browser

In a browsing window, head over to the three dots located on the top right corner of the interface

Locate and click on the option that says "Settings"

Therein, click on the 'three-lined' menu situated at the top left corner of the screen

At the bottom of the menu, click on an option that says 'About Chrome'

As a user opens it, Chrome will automatically detect if a stable update is available for the user

(Image: UNSPLASH)