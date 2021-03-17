Google Chrome Can Be Used As PDF Reader, Calculator And To Save Data As Well!

Google Chrome is the most popular browsing app used in the world. While it is used the most for internet browsing, there are a number of other functions that can be enabled on the app. Google Chrome can be used to save data, as a calculator, PDF reader. Read on to know how.

How to use Chrome’s Lite mode on Android

Turn on Lite mode

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app .

At the top right, tap More Settings.

Under "Advanced," tap Lite mode.

Turn on Lite mode.

If you’re on a page that was simplified, you can go back to the original page without changing your settings. To see the original page, at the top, tap Lite Load original page.

See how much data you've saved

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app .

Tap More Settings.

Tap Lite mode. At the bottom, you’ll see a list of the sites you've visited and how much data you've saved.

Report a problem

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app .

At the top right, tap More Help & feedback Send feedback.

Make Google Chrome Browser file finder on your computer

To search for any file saved in the computer, first go to My Computer icon.

In the next step, check the drive by searching or one by one.

A user can also use Google Chrome browser as a file finder.

To do so, the user will have to type file:///C:/ in the address bar.

The user can replace drive ‘C’ with any other folder that you want to search in.

Click enter after you see the option of the file.

The existing drive will open soon.

How to use Google Chrome browser as a Calculator?

To use Google Chrome as a calculator or converter, a user needs to type numeric digits directly into the search bar.

In the next step, they will see the answer.

Similarly, if a user wants to convert any mathematical value, they can enter the numerals and they shall get the answer.

How to make Google Chrome browser a PDF reader?