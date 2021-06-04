Google Chrome Extension Update Adds Enhanced Safe Browsing And Extension Warnings

Google Chrome's most recent update, dubbed "Enhanced Safe Browsing," now alerts users about untrustworthy extensions while also providing an extra layer of analysis for downloaded files. This would undoubtedly increase the level of protection against possibly dangerous extensions and downloads. When you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing, a window will appear every time you try to install an extension from the Chrome Web Store that isn't on a trusted list.

Google Chrome Extension Update

Around 75% of extensions are currently regarded as trustworthy. Developers must follow the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies in order to have their extensions classified as such. Before they may be regarded as reliable, new developers must follow the rules for at least a few months. Google has upgraded the real-time URL checks prompted by Enhanced Safe Browsing since its launch in May, and now uses machine learning models to "warn on previously undisclosed exploits."

As a result, Enhanced Safe Browsing users are 35 percent less likely to be phished than other users. Meanwhile, Enhanced Safe Browsing improves download extension security by allowing you to transmit items that are judged risky “but not plainly unsafe” to Google for a more thorough investigation. After the "first level check," which uses a digest of the contents, file source, and other metadata to "assess whether it's potentially suspicious," this is an option.

Google Safe Browsing will scan it once it has been sent, using static and dynamic analytic classifiers. "After a short delay," you'll arrive at your un/safe destination. Google will remove what was uploaded after this process is completed. Google claims these features will be available starting with Chrome 91, the most recent stable version of the browser.

One thing to note is that even if you encounter this dialogue, it doesn't always indicate the extension you're going to install is unsafe, but it's always a good idea to be cautious. Furthermore, this security feature is not limited to only extensions. Dangerous downloads will be better protected with Enhanced Safe Browsing. When you download a file, Chrome first checks it with Google Safe Browsing to see if it's potentially malicious.

IMAGE: Unsplash