Google Chrome Gets New Feature That Alerts Users About Price Drops For Online Shopping

Google Chrome is receiving a new feature in which users will get notifications about price drops. The new feature will be a treat for users who are always looking out for discounts and deals on the internet while online shopping. However, the new feature has not been made available for everyone yet.

A report in Smart Droid suggests that Chrome for Android version 90 comes with a new price tracking feature. The users will be sent an alert or notification on their Android phones when the feature notices a price drop. However, it has been reported by the media portal that the feature is not as easy to use as it may sound.

A report in 9to5Google suggests how the new feature works. The media portal reports that the new feature works by keeping a tab on the price of a product that is in a user’s open tabs. It has been stated that if a price drops then the feature will send a notification about the price drop in the notification bar. The alert can also be viewed when the user opens the Google Chrome app.

The media portal also predicts that the functionality of the feature may mean that it shall only work for Google Chrome’s Android version. The media portal suggests that the feature may not come in Chrome’s desktop version anytime soon. However, it may still appear in the iOS app eventually.

How to update Google Chrome on Android:

Google Support’s official website mentions that Chrome should automatically get updated based upon the Play Store settings. However, one can check if their app has not been updated simply by following the steps given below:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Play Store app.

At the top left, tap Menu or the three horizontal lines in My apps & games.

Under "Updates," find Chrome icon

Next to Chrome, tap Update.

If a user is on Chrome 76 or above, you can also check for updates in your Chrome browser.

On their Android device, open Chrome.

At the top, tap More or three vertical dots. Update Chrome.

Restart Chrome when prompted.

Image credits: Shutterstock