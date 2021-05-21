Google Chrome Keeps Crashing On Windows 10? Know How To Fix It

Microsft has recently launched its latest Windows 10 21H1 version which acts as an enablement kit that is considerably enlightening some of your system's secret features. Rolled out on May 18, 2021, the Windows 10 21H1 update will be available to all the "seekers". However, as the new update came out many users started reporting about Google Chrome keeps crashing on Windows 10 issues. If you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is how to fix Google Chrome keeps crashing on Windows 10 issue.

How to fix Google Chrome keeps crashing on Windows 10 issues?

Before trying any fixes, you should also check your network and if you have an active internet connection. Also, run an antivirus check for any Malware, and if everything seems fine, then try the hacks mentioned below -

Close other tabs, extensions, and apps

To free up memory: Close every tab except for the one that’s showing the error message. Quit other apps or programs that are running. Pause any app or file downloads. Uninstall extensions you don't need. Learn how to uninstall extensions.

On the erroring tab, try reloading.

Restart Chrome

Quit Chrome and reopen it: Windows: Press Ctrl + q. Mac: Press Command key (⌘) + q.

Try loading the page again. You can reopen any tabs that were open before: Windows: Press Ctrl + Shift + t. Mac: Press Press Command key (⌘) + Shift + t.



Restart your computer

Programs or apps sometimes get in the way of a page loading correctly. Restart your computer. Try loading the page again.

Fix problem apps (Windows computers only)

Some apps might stop Chrome from working properly. On your computer, open Chrome. At the top right, click More and then go to Settings. At the bottom, click Advanced. Under "Reset and clean up," click Update or remove incompatible applications. If you don’t see this option, there isn’t a problem application. Decide if you want to update or remove each app from the list. Open your computer’s app store and look for an update. If you don't see an update, check the app's site for more information.



Uninstall and reinstall Chrome

If the above solutions didn't work, we suggest you uninstall and reinstall Chrome. Uninstalling and reinstalling Chrome can fix problems with your search engine, pop-ups, updates, or other problems that might have prevented Chrome from opening.

