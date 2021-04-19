Google Chrome Update: How Will User Experience Change & How To Update Google Chrome?

Google Chrome is the most popular Internet browser and is most commonly used on laptops and mobile phones. The browser is getting an update where the users will see a better quality of video calls than before. Moreover, the Chrome browser will come with Lite mode that loads faster when one is using Chrome on mobile. Read on to know what is the new update that the browser is getting and how it will change the user experience.

Google Chrome update: how will it change the user experience?

Google Chrome 90 improves video calling

Security will be even better after Google Chrome update

Google is disabling full URLs to protect users from phishing websites

Chrome will run smooth on mobile In

â€‹Google Chrome 90 will offer better AR experience and gaming

Videos will load faster on Google Chrome 90 browser even on slow internet speeds

How to update Google Chrome on computer?

The steps mentioned on the official Google Support website states that updates happen in the background when a user closes and reopens their computer browser. However, if the update is pending, here is how one can update their browser:

Open the Chrome browser on their computer

At the top right corner of the browser, look at More or the three vertical dots.

Click Update Google Chrome.

Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.

Click Relaunch.

How to update Google Chrome on Android:

Google Support’s official website mentions that Chrome should automatically get updated based upon the Play Store settings. However, one can check if their app has not been updated simply by following the steps given below:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Play Store app.

At the top left, tap Menu or the three horizontal lines in My apps & games.

Under "Updates," find Chrome icon

Next to Chrome, tap Update.

If a user is on Chrome 76 or above, you can also check for updates in your Chrome browser.

On their Android device, open Chrome.

At the top, tap More or three vertical dots. Update Chrome.

Restart Chrome when prompted.

How to update Google Chrome on iPhone and iPad?

On iPhone & iPad, the Chrome app should automatically get updated based upon the settings in the Apple App Store. However, one can check if the update is pending. Here is how they can do it:

On your iPhone or iPad, open the App Store.

At the top right, tap Profile.

Scroll down to "Available Updates," and search for Chrome.

If Chrome is listed, tap Update to install.

If asked, enter your Apple ID password. The updates will download and install

Image credits: Shutterstock