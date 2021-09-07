Google Clock Users Missing Pre-set Alarm; Report On Google Play Store To Raise Concern

A reported bug in Google Clock is making Android smartphone users miss their alarms. Affected users have taken to Google Play Store to express their concern, rating the Google Clock application as one-star. The overall rating of the app has come down to 3.9 stars on Google's online app store and there are a number of complaints from users who have been facing the issue.

Users of smartphones from all major brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Pixel seem to be facing the Google Clock bug. Read along to find out more about the missing alarms Google Clock bug.

Users are missing pre-set alarms on Google Clock

An active Reddit thread seems to discuss the issue at length, wherein users report that standard troubleshooting methods such as clearing cache, changing settings and uninstalling/reinstalling the application isn't working. While the cause of this issue is not known at the given time, Google is reported to send an OTA update to fix the bug. Since the application comes pre-loaded on Android smartphones, a lot of owners use this as their default clock app.

The comments that highlight the issue on Google Play Store were mostly made this month. While the majority of them complained about missing the alarm, some of them have even mentioned that the Google Clock application is not working properly with Spotify. A user, who rated the application with one-star on Google Play Store, said that "I checked volume, cleaned cache, restarted, made sure DND was not on, but nothing fixed the issue." Another user also reported that the application shows inaccurate time

What is the alternative to Google Clock?

As mentioned earlier, Google Clock is Android's default clock application. However, smartphones that use a skin over the stock Android UI often include a separate clock application. For example, the Samsung Galaxy M51 (priced around Rs. 19,999) runs on Samsung's OneUI, with Android as the underlying operating system. In the smartphone, Google Clock is not the default clock application, but it uses Clock by Samsung Electronics. Similarly, other manufacturers also have their own applications for providing time-related features such as alarms, world clock, stopwatch and timer. There are a few third-party clock applications on Google Play Store as well, which can be used to set alarms.

A user can also use Alexa to set an alarm. For doing so, wake up the Alexa voice assistant and ask her to set an alarm for the desired time. For those wondering about Google Assistant, it uses Google Clock as the default application. Additionally, the Google Calendar can also be used to set repeated reminders. A user might use the application to set reminders on daily, monthly, yearly or other desired frequencies.

(IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD)