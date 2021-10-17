Google Data Loss Prevention Rules Help Admins Monitor Sensitive Information On Chat

The Alphabet-owned company Google has announced that it is working on a plan that would prevent teams and businesses from getting their data leaked. In an attempt to minimize data loss, Google is developing Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules for administrators of Google Chat. As the new feature is in the beta testing phase, one has to sign up to test it. Keep reading to know more about the development.

The Google Data Loss Prevention rules will be applicable to those who share crucial and sensitive information on Google Chat with others. As said by the company, the Google Chat new feature will help users prevent leaks of important information outside the conversation. As a part of the new feature, the admin of the chat will be given a certain set of rules and settings that can be enabled and customized.

Google Data Loss Prevention feature to monitor exchange of sensitive information

Once the Google Chat new feature is enabled or signed up for, messages sent in the registered group will be scanned for information that might be considered sensitive. Each piece of information sent in the form of text or images will be scanned before its sent. However, the company also says that links that redirect to other websites will not be scanned. Additionally, the Data Loss Prevention rules will not only be available to Google Chat, and will also be functional for other Google-owned platforms including Chrome and Drive.

Using the new Google Data Loss Prevention rules, admins will be able to monitor the exchange of sensitive information and violations in a monitored group or conversation. As and when a member of the conversation tries to share sensitive information, the admin will be reported with the same. As the new feature is still available as a beta update, there might be some bugs in the beginning.

