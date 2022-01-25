Google Docs Watermark Feature Launched; Check How To Add Text Watermarks Here

Users will now be able to add watermarks to documents they create using Google Docs. Using the new feature, watermarks such as "Draft" or "Embargo" can be added to documents before exporting them. The process is fairly easy and will save time for Google Docs users who create a document online and then add watermarks using third-party apps. Keep reading to know more about the Google Docs watermark feature.

Google Docs watermark feature launched

The Google Docs text watermarks will also be visible upon opening the document with Microsoft Word documents. Once set, these watermarks will appear on every page of a Google document. Additionally, users will also be able to add image watermarks to their documents or add images above or behind the text. The feature is being rolled out gradually which means that it might take up to 15 days for all users to see the feature from January 24, 2022. Once the feature is completely rolled out, it will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic & Business customers.

For the Google Docs text watermarks feature, there is no admin control required. End users can simply head over to the document they wish to add a watermark in, go to Insert, tap on Watermark and then select text. It is a fairly easy process. Although, for readers who wish to know the steps for adding a Google docs text watermark, they are given below along with the steps to add a Google docs image watermark.

How to add a Google docs text watermark?

On your computer, open a document in Google Docs.

Go to Insert Watermark.

In the panel on the right, click Text.

Type the text you want to appear as a watermark.

Optional: In the panel on the right, you can format your watermark.

Click Done.

How to add a Google docs image watermark?