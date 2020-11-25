Google Doodle Of November 24 Is A Mariachi: Know About The Classic Song 'Cielito Lindo'

Quick links:
On the November 24th edition of Google doodle, the video Doodle featured on the website's homepage displayed a Mariachi serenade of the all-time famous classic song which is known as “Cielito Lindo.” Mariachi music was born during the 19th century and ever since then, this music has evolved in many different ways. It has also seen itself mixing with other genres which includes jazz and reggae. Even with all this merging across different genres, it has remained a strong representation of the culture and history of Mexico. Continue reading to know all about the Google theme today.
Also read | 13 Dating Apps Banned List - More 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India
Also read | 8 Video Apps Out Of 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India Due To Section 69A Of The IT Act
Mariachi is basically characterized by a group of musicians (mostly a small group) who are dressed in traditional clothing. These people go on to perform a wide range of Mexican based songs mostly played on instruments with strings. This term 'Mariachi' refers to either the music or the musicians as well.
This tradition of Mariachi traces its origing to the west-central part of Mexico during the turn of the 19th century. Mariachi still remains as a strong symbol of the history and culture of Mexico up to this day.
The November 24th video Doodle on Google saw a Mariachi serenade of the classic song which goes by the name "Cielito Lindo". Cielito Lindo is a symbol of pride and community of Mexico. The name Cielito Lindo can be translated from Spanish to English as “lovely sweet one”.
Today #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the most iconic and popular elements of the 🇲🇽 culture & identity: Mariachi music 🎼🎺❗️— Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) November 24, 2020
🔖 In 2011, @UNESCO inscribed “Mariachi Music” as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Check out➕👉🏼 https://t.co/peZbkR9RkZ@GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/hkvhokRRz2
Here is a list of Google Doodles for the month of November 2020:
Also read | India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here
Also read | Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Claim Form And Submission Deadline