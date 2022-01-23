Google Drive will now warn users before opening potentially suspicious files

There are thousands of suspicious files on the internet that are circulated via links, mail attachments, WhatsApp messages and more means. A user might come across these files on the internet and they can be used to access personal information user. This is why users shall always be careful while opening links that are sent from unofficial or untrusted sources. While most of these files or links start affecting a computer when they are opened, Google has included a new feature that warns users when they are about to open or access a malicious file. Keep reading to know more about the Google Drive update.

In the official post, Google says that the company announced additionally protections to safeguard against abusive content. If a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file in Google Drive, we will display a warning banner to help protect them and their organization from malware, phishing and ransomware. In addition, Google also mentions that these warnings are already available when opening Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

Google Drive will warn users when they will access suspicious files

As and when a user will try to access a suspicious file, Google will show the following message "this file looks suspicious, it might be used to steal your personal information." This message will appear in a yellow thin banner at the top of the display. By clicking on the Learn More button at the right of the banner, users can also access more information. To close the banner, users will be able to click on the cross situated at the extreme left. The Google Drive new feature shall help users in staying away from the malicious files that are circulated on the internet via Gmail.

Additionally, Google also mentions that there is no admin control for this feature. Further, there is no end-user setting for this feature as well. As far as the rollout is concerned, Google has adopted a gradual rollout approach for this feature and it will take up to 15 days from January 20, 2022, to be available for everyone. Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers will be able to access the warning banners in Google Drive that alert users of suspicious files.

Image: GOOGLE