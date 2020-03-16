Google Duo Now Lets You Motivate The Indian Cricket Team And Fans Ahead Of Crucial India Vs Pakistan Clash, Twitterati Impress With Own Effects To Cheer Virat Kohli’s Men

Google Duo is now letting you cheer, for the Indian cricket team, with cricket effects. These messages could serve as your motivator to cheer for the Indian team led by Virat Kohli ahead of the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on 16 June.

As soon as you launch the Google Dup application (app), you would be presented with a custom message that reads, “Cheer for India with Cricket effects” to cheer for India with cricket effects, you could then swipe down to record your message with effects.

This feature comes right before the crucial India-Pakistan clash at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. After you use the feature to record your motivational message for the Indian cricket team, share it with at least 5 friends so that they too are motivated to motivate the Indian cricket team and in turn share the custom message with others. This could result in potentially forming a chain and could also reach the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli who could be motivated and put in more than a hundred per cent to contemplate victory against the Pakistani side.

At this point in time, the Pakistan cricket team is yet to beat the Indian cricket team in a World Cup clash. This has got Twitterati especially excited and naturally pumped up for the Indian side to defeat Pakistan yet again. In this regard, check out certain hilarious reactions:

World cup 2019

India Vs Pak 😀 pic.twitter.com/2avGLPmiDu — Manoj💎 🇮🇳 (@Manojm9999) June 11, 2019

when u gotta know that it's a Father's day on this 16th June and India vs Pak too..#WorldCup2019 #IndvsPak

le Abbu* pic.twitter.com/hwGPZqiqzz — Ramniwas bishn🏀i (@imramniwas029) June 12, 2019

India beats Australia and Australia beats Pakistan. What does it imply, the result of India vs Pak match is out. Law of superiority 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Sunil Dureja (@SunilDureja1) June 12, 2019

#India love my country.. waiting for 16th june ind vs pak match.. will defeat you again and again..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ashish Yadav (@AshishY06543993) June 9, 2019

Finally, in case you prefer sending out a custom cricket effects-filled message to the Indian cricket team on Google Duo, you could share it here as well.

