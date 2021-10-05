Google Ends Support For Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11; Here's Why?

Microsoft has announced that they are going to take the Internet explorer off their servers now. Recent updates from Google confirmed that they too have ended support for Internet Explorer. It means that the latest Google features are not going to be eligible to run on Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer 11 was released in 2013 alongside Windows 8.1 and the makers had replaced their browser with a new offering Microsoft Edge in 2015. It is not very shocking to see Google taking steps to remove Internet explorer. Microsoft had already announced calling off the browser IE11 by June 15, 2022. It means that the users are going to be able to use it till June 2022 and afterwards, they will have to shift to Microsoft Edge.

The news was picked up after a technical software engineer at Google shared a Tweet about Google’s plans to scrap Internet explorer. His Tweet said, “As a web developer this is one of the happiest announcements in a while: Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product (you can still search but will get a fallback experience). I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss. We did the Math. It is time.” several users on the internet have picked up this news and have been posting their views about it. Several users are also sad to see the classic web browser being taken away from the servers. Here are some fan reactions to Microsoft Internet Explorer 11 browser.

That’s what I was thinking, in reality it doesn’t matter if most people don’t use a browser anymore if your clients still use it… — Alex Kilian (@AlexandreKilian) October 2, 2021

I mean, pretty sure the end goal is for Google to only support Chrome. — Rose (4K OLED Model) (@RoseSilicon) October 2, 2021

Just make sure your HTML and DOM order and ARIA are all in order when you stop supporting IE, a lot of screenreaders and AT users are likely still trapped in IE. — phil, who actually grew a pumpkin this year 🎃 (@phillipkent) October 1, 2021

What does fallback experience mean here? Is that something you actively work towards or is it best effort and search may or may not work on Ie11 — Roopak Venkatakrishnan (@roopakv) October 2, 2021

More about Microsoft

Microsoft has completely shifted their focus to the new Microsoft Edge and has already started releasing new additions to the OS. One of the most prominent changes includes the new IE Mode for Edge that helps the users switch from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge. With this mode, businesses have the ability to easily shift and adapt to the new Chromium-based browser. Microsoft is supposed to bring in this IE mode support in the Edge browser by 2029. More details about the Internet Explorer being taken off the servers is supposed t be released by Microsoft. So keep an eye out for any updates on their official social media handles.