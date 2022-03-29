Google Hangouts no longer available on App Store and Play Store, Google Chat to replace it

Google is replacing the Hangouts app with Google Chat. In near future, Google Workspace Customers will be able to use the Google Chat app instead of Google Hangouts as the company disables all class Hangouts apps. While those who already have to application installed can access the app, no new users will be able to download and install the application.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has removed the Hangouts application from both the Apple App Store and its own Play Store. If users search for the application, they wouldn't come across its listing anymore. This comes after Google announced that it would begin the transition from Hangouts to Chat last month. According to Google, Chat provides a better experience for users.

What are the features of Google Chat?

Google Chat shows users when someone is typing.

Google Chat offers read receipts to users - it shows when someone has read or received one's message, as well as showing your contact when users read their message.

Users will be able to send messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi.

Users will be able to share files and high-resolution photographs.

In related news, Google is adding new features to its photo viewing and sharing application called Google Photos. In an official blog post, Google mentions that over the coming weeks, it will start to roll out some updates to Google Photos to make it even easier to sort through users' albums, import photos and videos users have saved somewhere else, and see their shared content and find screenshots with ease.

New Google Photos features

New Library Tab: Google Photos is getting a new layout that will show a grid or list that users can filter by types like albums, shared albums, favourites, on-device folders and then sort them. Below the album section, Google Photos is adding a new "import photos" option alongside a Locked Folder to help users move photos from a camera, digitize physical photos and more.

Sharing Tab: Google Photos is creating new sections for users to enable partner sharing, shared albums and conversations. The new Sharing Tabs section will be rolling out to Android devices this week and will be available to iOS soon.