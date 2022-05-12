Google introduces new features for Google Maps, Google Meet and more; all you need to know

Google recently conducted the I/O 2022. At the event, the company announced quite a lot of software-related updates. With its advancement in the realms of artificial intelligence, Google is adding a lot of new features to its products, including Google Maps, Google Meets, Google Assistant and more. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to these Google products in the near future.

Google Maps gets Immersive View

Google is adding a new feature to Maps called Immersive View. Google calls it a "whole new way to explore with Maps". The company says that Immersive View will help users experience "what a neighbourhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like - and even feel like you are right there".

Essentially, Google uses artificial intelligence to fuse together billions of 'Street Views' and create aerial images that act as a digital model of the place. The feature will also allow users to check a landmark, building or a place and how it looks at different times during the day. Along with this, Google is also adding features like eco-friendly routing and Live View.

New features in Google Meet

Firstly, Google Meet is getting a new feature called Portrait restore, which uses Google AI technology to improve video quality. If users are in a poorly lit environment or using low-speed Wi-Fi, Google will detect it through AI and enhance the overall video quality of the user.

Secondly, Google is adding a new feature called Portrait Light. With the feature, users will be able to add studio-quality lighting simulated by AI, to their video feed. Other features being added to Google Meet are de-reverberation for audio, live sharing for contacts, automated transcriptions and security protections.

No need to say 'Hey Google' anymore

Google is releasing new features for its voice assistant. From May 11, 2022, users of Nest Hub Max in the United States will be able to give commands to Google Assistant without saying 'Hey Google'.

The feature is called Look and Talk and it uses both face and voice recognition technology to recognise the user and execute voice commands. Google explained the technology behind this feature in the official blog post.

The company mentions that "it takes six machine learning models to process more than 100 signals from both the camera and microphone - like proximity, head orientation, gaze direction, lip movement, context awareness and intent classification - all in real-time."

Apart from this, Google is also releasing a brand new Google Wallet for users in over 40 countries.