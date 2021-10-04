Google Lens Gets New Search Option That Uses Scanned Pictures From The Phone

Google has been on the top of its game when it comes to bringing new features for its users. The developers at Google recently confirmed the release of a new Google Lens feature that allows the users to scan all the images on a page using Google Lens. Users can then ask the Google assistant to directly search for similar products online. Adding such a feature for Android users allows Google to improve the online shopping experience much better than before. Instead of trying out what you saw on the screen, the new Google Lens feature allows the users to directly search for the product on the internet. Apart from this, Google has already been working on bringing in other new features for their Lens.

Google new features

Google recently confirmed that their computer vision search engine will soon be released for desktop Google Chrome. The users will be able to access this new Google Lens feature on their computer by just right-clicking an image and selecting the option "Search with Google Lens". It will reduce the brightness of the page and bring up a clipping tool to throw a certain image to Google's photo AI.

Users can then use the image on Google’s search engine and use this feature as soon as it releases. Google has managed to achieve this ability using its Shopping Graph, which is basically a real-time dataset of products, inventory, and merchants that has over 24 billion listings. Currently, Google has not given out anything official about the release of this new feature but it is expected to release soon.

More about Google

Google has also added an option for all the tech geeks out there to test ou their new features. All the users need to do is register for the Beta updates and they will be eligible to get all the features with the release of Beta updates. Keep in mind that these are Google Play services and they will include Beta updates for all the Google apps available on our phone. Here is how to subscribe to Google’s Play Services.