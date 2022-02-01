Google Lens Icon Spotted On Search Engine's Home Page On Desktop, Might Be Launched Soon

Google Lens is a sophisticated image recognition tool developed by tech giant Google. It helps users to dig more information about a particular image by identifying the different elements, including text, 3D items and more. With Google Lens, users can translate text, extract phone numbers, search for products and items online or even solve mathematical equations. That being said, the Google Lens application is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the tool is not available on desktops until now.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the Google Lens icon was recently spotted on the home page of Google, i.e. google.com, while browsing the internet on Google Chrome for desktop. The Lens icon appeared next to the microphone icon which usually appears in the search dialogue box for voice-based inputs while using Incognito Mode. The report also mentioned that the Google Lens logo was similar to the logo that appears on Google Lens for Android devices.

Image: 9To5Google

Google Lens logo appears on desktop, might be launched soon

Upon tapping the Google Lens logo, a box with the message "Search any image with Google Lens" appeared. Additionally. the box asks users to either search an image with Google Lens or drag an image and drop it in the box. Notably, performing an image-based search using the Google Lens icon brings back results in the same manner as the "Search image with Google Lens" feature normally works on desktops.

While Google Lens for desktop might be integrated into Google Search soon, the ability to search other images, as mentioned above, was added to Google web browser with Chrome 92 update. The Google Lens icon might have been spotted as a part of testing by Google. As and when the feature is rolled out for more users, it would be a consistent experience for users on all platforms, including Windows and macOS.

Most recently, Google fixed an issue where Pixel and OnePlus devices were facing a problem in scanning URLs embedded in QR codes. Apparently, while scanning QR codes that contain links, the Google Camera and Google Lens applications were misreading them. According to a recent report by 9To5Google, Google has rolled out a server-side update to fix the issue with Google Lens. For Google Camera, the company has rolled out an update that is available to download on the Google Play Store and fixes the misreading of QR codes.