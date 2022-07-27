In a fresh announcement on Wednesday, tech giant Google announced that it is bringing back Street View on Google Maps in India. According to the company, it has partnered with two local firms, Tech Mahindra and Genesys International to offer the particular service to Indian customers which previously remain restricted for several years.

Notably, the Street View product of Google Maps was not allowed in the country as Indian government policies did not allow foreign firms to own imagery data in the country. However, the new National Geospatial Policy 2021 has now allowed such products as long as the firms don't own the data in the country.

In a press conference held in New Delhi, Google said that the service will be available across 10 cities starting from Wednesday, July 27, which will be further expanded to up to 50 cities by the end of the year.

According to the company's statement, the service will offer fresh imagery licensed from the local partners, Genesis International and Tech Mahindra. This also marks the first time Google will be using data collected by local partners for the feature.

Google Maps Experiences, Vice President, Miriam Karthika Daniel, while speaking at the press conference noted that this is the first time for Street View.

"We remain committed to collaborating with local organizations and the government as we work toward delivering even more useful features and information on Maps. We will continue to do this responsibly, enabling accurate, authentic, and trustworthy information. We look forward to extending our technology and expertise to the local ecosystem," she said.

How will Street View work on Google Maps in India?

With the data service being available in 10 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nasik, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad Nagar, and Amritsar, Google has stated that both the local firms had covered more than 1,50,000 km cross these cities and they will help to provide clear information about the localities.

While Street View API will be available to local developers, it will help in the delivery of a better mapping experience. Speaking about the users who want to use the Street View feature, they can open Google Maps on their phone or computer and zoom into the roads in any of the mentioned cities, and tap to see whatever they want.



Image: Unsplash