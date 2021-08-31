Google Maps Makes Data Sharing Access 'a Must' To Utilise In-app Features, Here's Why

Google has been working on expanding been expanding its range of features for the Google Map application. The developers are currently working on improving the app performance and have been asking for compulsory access to share the user’s location data with the company. This is required of Google to help them improve the app services and bring in new features for the users. Because of this access permission, several tech users have been trying to search about this new Google Map location data permission. Here is all the information released by Google about their new Google maps location data permissions.

More about Google maps location data permission

It is important for the users to give Google Map access to the device’s location. Without giving this permission, Google will reportedly not allow users to utilize their features or just reduce them The users will only be able to use the map’s full features after giving the company access to collect their location data. Google has been open about regularly collecting data from the device. Information is provided from the phone’s GPS, barometer and other sensors. This data helps Google to improve their navigation systems. A report from 9to5Google reports Google released a message that says the data may be used to make information, including real-time traffic conditions and disruptions, visible to others and help users find the fastest route.

Google Maps New Features

Google Map developers recently announced the release of the new feature to get more information about Delhi public Transport. This feature will help the people of Delhi get information about the bus timings and travel time on their phones. Google Maps will allow the people travelling between the Azadpur terminal and Punjabi Bagh Terminal by giving them real-time updates about the buses to catch and the upcoming bus that is going to reach the stop. This feature introduction was introduced after Google Maps collaborated with Delhi Transport Ministry, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, and Lepton Software to get the real-time updates of Delhi Public Transport. No other information has been released about the Google Map updates.