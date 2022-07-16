Google Maps To Become Eco-friendly, Will Help Save Fuel Through New Features; All About It

Google Maps is among the most popular navigation apps out there. Every year, Google adds more features to the application to make it more reliable and user-friendly. Earlier this year, Google added a new feature called Immersive View and another feature that helped users with toll roads.

Now, the app is reportedly working on showing users fuel-efficient routes for electric vehicles, that will help save fuel.

Google Maps to ask for vehicle type

According to a report by 9To5Google, the latest Google Maps beta update v11.39 includes code and other preparations that will allow users to specify the type of vehicle they are driving, including gas, diesel, EV and hybrid. Once users enter the information, Google will use it to tailor their navigation to find a way that saves the most fuel or electric energy. When the feature rolls out to the masses, it will be very useful in conserving fuel and energy.

The text that could be displayed as a part of the feature, as shared by 9To5Google, reads "New! Get fuel-efficient routes tailored to your vehicle's engine type." Further, "Save more fuel by choosing your ending type" and "This info helps Maps find the route that will save you the most fuel or energy." However, it is important to remember that the feature is still in beta and both gas and EV drivers might have to wait before it is available to them.

Google Maps gets Immersive View

In May, Google Maps added a new feature called Immersive View. Google calls it a "whole new way to explore with Maps". The company says that Immersive View will help users experience "what a neighbourhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like - and even feel like you are right there".

Essentially, Google uses artificial intelligence to fuse together billions of 'Street Views' and create aerial images that act as a digital model of the place. The feature will also allow users to check a landmark, building or place and how it looks at different times during the day. Along with this, Google is also adding features like eco-friendly routing and Live View. Stay tuned for more updates related to Google and other tech news.