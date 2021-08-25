Google Maps To Inform Users About Toll Prices On Selected Routes Soon

Google Maps is the navigation service provided by the Alphabet-owned company Google. The application has more than five billion downloads on Google Play Store and is the top application for navigation on Apple App Store. To provide users with a better experience, Google Maps keeps on adding features and improvements and has planned another useful update. According to a recent report, Google Maps will inform users about toll estimates and other prices that they might have to pay on a trip. Keep reading to know more about tolls price feature of Google Maps.

Google Maps' new feature to inform about toll charges on the way

As of now, the Google Maps application identifies the presence of a toll road and informs the users of the same. In future, the navigation application will be able to display toll prices that might be applicable while travelling through certain routes. The feature will help users plan their travel routes while keeping the toll taxes in consideration. According to the report by Android Police, a message was sent to preview program users by Google Maps, which confirms that the application will soon receive the Google Maps new feature.

Once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to view the toll prices which they might have to incur on a route. It will also help the user to select the desired route, as "prices would be displayed along a driving route before the user selects it". However, it is unknown at present whether the feature will be rolled out to all users on the platform. Another mystery about the upcoming toll prices feature on Google Maps is the availability: whether the feature will be restricted to selected regions or will be available across the globe is not clear at the moment.

Currently, users can avoid toll roads by enabling another feature on the app

As of now, Google Maps has a feature that allows users to avoid toll roads and save expenses on a trip. To use the feature, the navigator needs to put a destination in the Google Maps application and then tap on the Directions button. Thereafter, tap on the three-dotted button and tap on Route Options. In the menu that appears, select Avoid Tolls. Once enabled, the feature will help travellers to avoid toll roads. Other Google maps new features that were launched recently include Dark Mode on iOS, improved transit crowdedness predictions and access to bus transport facility in Delhi, India.