Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-style Filters, Effects Similar To Google Duo

Google Meet is one of the most used video conferencing platforms. While the platform caters to over 100 million global users daily, it is adding features to improve the user interface and deliver a joyous experience. In the pursuit, Google Meets has added new video effects, filters and augmented reality-based masks for personal accounts on both iOS and Android. Keep reading to know more about new Google Meet features.

Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS. Try it today → https://t.co/DDSvWFxDG8 pic.twitter.com/hylhsCcUuj — Google (@Google) July 7, 2021

Google Meet adds new filters and masks

A report compiled by The Verge says that the new filters, effects and masks are available through a 'sparkle' icon at the bottom right of the video feed. The menu contains different effects that include animated AR face masks and other colour filters. Interestingly, the new options are available for personal Google accounts in abundance, however, Google Workspace accounts only have blurring and virtual background features. A tweet from Google official account on Twitter regarding the update reads "Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS".

Users can access the filters through a sparkle icon at the bottom of the video feed

To access the filters and AR masks, a user has to go to the sparkle menu situated at the bottom right corner of a video feed. Therein, options such as No effects, Blur, Backgrounds, Styles and Filters will be available. In order to access the new Google Meet features, a user shall go to the Filters menu. In the Filters menu, there is a variety of AR masks and screen filters, very similar to those available in popular social media applications such as Snapchat and Instagram. These effects will allow users to maintain a lite and friendly tone over personal video calls.

The filters are similar to those in Google Duo

The filters are similar to those available for the Google Duo app, which is expected to get cancelled and replaced by Google Meet. Google Meet was launched as a free video-conferencing platform for personal account users last year. The new features clearly depict Google's shift from business and enterprise users to personal Google account users, who use Google's services such as Gmail, Photos, Meets and Google Drive for free.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK