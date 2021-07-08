Google Meet New Update: AR Masks, Filters And New Features Added To The App

Video calling apps have seen a rapid rise in their users after the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of new services have now been started by tech giants to try and dominate this market. Google Meet is one such service that has managed to see a gradual rise in its users. This is mostly because of the exciting and happening features that have been added to their app. The makers currently have now released the new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on their platform. They announced this news with a recent post on their Twitter handle. To help out the players here is more information about this Google Meet new update.

Google Meet effects, filters and new updates

Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS. Try it today → https://t.co/DDSvWFxDG8 pic.twitter.com/hylhsCcUuj — Google (@Google) July 7, 2021

Most of these features have been made free to use for personal Gmail accounts. These features seem extremely similar to the new features that were added in the May 2020 update for Google Meets. The addition of this feature also indicates that the company is now targeting personal users instead of business and enterprise users. This was initially confirmed after Google had announced the Meet will be free for personal Gmail accounts. According to 9to5Google, there are also some plans of replacing Google’s Duo with Meets. Seeing these new Google Meet filters, effects and AR face mapping being added to the app could also be an indication of a shift from Duo to Meet by Google. Here are some steps that can be followed to use the features with this Google Meet new update.

Open the Google Meet app.

Start a personal call with a contact.

Then click on the sparkle icon on the bottom right of the screen.

Choose any new feature, filter or AR masks

Makers have also made a number of small changes to their app in the month of June. After seeing a gradual interest in live streams, the makers have installed an option to add captions to your live streams. New additions like options to raise hands and shift to the main grid. Have added a notification to lower their hand in the app if they have forgotten about it and sending notifications to moderators to see the order and number of raised hands. No other information has been announced by the makers yet.