Google Messages: New Gmail-style Layout Spotted In Latest Beta Update; Read Details

In the latest version of the Google Messages application, a new Gmail-like navigation drawer has been spotted. The change in layout is visible to a limited number of users, and Google might release it for a wider audience soon. The new layout contains a hamburger menu, which has replaced the three-dot menu that was available previously. Keep reading to know more about the latest update.

According to a report by Android Central, the new Google Messages interface appeared in the latest beta version of the app. However, the new layout was discovered by 9To5Google a few days ago. The website also reports that the new Google Messages layout brings back the hamburger menu like it is present in the Gmail application. For users who liked the old implementation, the update is restoring it.

Google Message new layout update

In the new Google Messages design, the three-dot menu present at the top-right corner of the application has been removed. It has been replaced by a hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) located at the top left corner of the screen. Although, the new menu features the same options such as Messages, Starred, Archived and Spam & blocked. This change has been done to make the menu more organised, as the options in the three-dotted menu seemed a bit too cluttered.

Image: 9To5Google

Additionally, the beta version also contains the integration of Google Photos in Google Messages. The integration will allow users to send high-quality videos from the Google Messages application. Previously, users have been able to send the lower quality vides from the application by using the MMS functionality. To send videos via Google Messages, users must sign in with their Google account. Although these updates are only available to a limited number of users, they will be available to more users in the future.

Most recently, a designer at Google Chrome has shared the images of the new logo for the web browser. Although the changes made in the logo are very subtle, the designer has explained all of them in a series of Twitter posts. This is the first time in eight years that Google Chrome is changing its logo. The web browser was launched back in 2008 when it had a three-dimensional logo.

Image: GOOGLE PLAY STORE