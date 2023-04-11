Google Pay Accidentally Credits Rs 80,000 In Account Of Some Users, Elon Musk Reacts

In a rare incident, mobile payment service Google Pay ended up crediting a couple of extra dollars to the accounts of some users due to a technical glitch. The amount of these transactions ranged from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (approx Rs 80,000 when converted to INR).

The UPI platform later identified the error and reversed the payments wherever possible. However, in cases where the users had already transferred or spent the money, Google Pay stated that the money will not be debited from their account.

Soon after social media users began sharing the update on various platforms, the development attracted the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote in his typical style, “Noice”.

Some social media users took to the internet and detailed how they received money from Google Pay. While the payment which occurred due to the technical glitch was reversed in some cases, some users were happy that they got lucky with Google Pay’s glitch.

Sharing her experience, a social media user said, “Just got lucky with Google Pay's glitch! Reports say users received up to $88,000 due to the error. Some payments were reversed, but if not, the money's yours to keep.”

Just got lucky with Google Pay's glitch!



🤯 Reports say users received up to $88,000 due to the error. Some payments were reversed, but if not, the money's yours to keep. — Chhavi Garg 👩‍💻🥑 (@chhaviGG) April 10, 2023

Internet reacts to glitch

One social media user wrote, “Aisi mistakes humare life me kyu nahi hoti (Why don’t such mistakes occur with me).” Another commented, “And they say digital payment is safe.”

Meanwhile, one user even regretted why he was not chosen by Google Pay for funds transfer. “Dude why didn't you choose me.... I'm a loyal customer,” he tweeted.