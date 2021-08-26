Google Pay Reports Claim Introduction Of Fixed Deposits With Interest Rates Upto 6.35%

Google Pay user count has increased rapidly since the Indian markets started accepting such Digital wallets formats and new digital money transfer services. Google has also played a huge part in its app’s promotion by releasing new accessible features for all its users. The developers might have been busy working on collaborating with Sethu. With this collaboration, the developers are going to bring in fixed deposits (FDs) on its platform with the help of this fintech startup, Setu. This has been picked up by the users and they are curious to learn more about this new Google Pay feature. Here is all the information available on the internet about adding a Fixed deposit option on their platform. Read more

Developers plan to add Google Pay Fixed Deposits for users

Google Pay has joined hands with Setu with a new application programming interface app that supports various bill payments, savings, credit, and other payments. The users will be allowed to open an FD from the app without having an account in the bank offering the FD. The company has planned to release small finance banks including Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank as partners for this FD service. The users will need to get done with their Aadhaar-based KYC to open the FDs on Google Pay. The platform is also offering a good 3.5 per cent for the shortest FD to 6.35 per cent for the one-year FD. Various time tenures of the FD are also going to be offered for the users. No other information is available about these Google Pay Fixed Deposits.

More about Google Pay

The company’s progress has slowed down after the long-time Google vice president in charge of Google Pay and Next Billion Users left the company for good this March. A report from Business Insider says that this has been because a whole bunch of vice presidents, directors, and employees left the team after Caesar Sengupta left the vice-president position in the company. Thus seeing an addition like the FD option being added to the platform seems like a great effort to bring back some excitement around their app. No other information has been released about Goole’s digital payment service. Keep an eye for any updates on Google Pay’s official social media handles.