Google Pay Users Can Now Send Money From The US To India: Learn How

Google Pay app, which is quite popular as a payment platform in India and the world, has recently launched a new feature. Now, users of the application will be able to transfer money internationally due to the partnerships with remittances firms Wise and Western Union Co for users of its U.S. payments app. Now, people can Google Pay US to India easily making international money transfer even simpler. So, here is all you need to know about this new interface.

Use Google Pay to send money from the US to India

On Tuesday that is May 11, 2021, Google Pay announced this new interface for US, India, and Singapore users. Meaning, users in these three countries can now easily transfer money using the application. But, the Alphabet-owned tech giant also has plans to expand to the 80 countries available via Wise, and 200 via Western Union by the end of the year.

The competition in the digital payments sector has just risen as Google ventures into the $470 billion remittance market. Launched in 2011, Wise is a London-based organisation trying to make international money transfers cheaper and simpler, whereas Western Union is a market leader in remittances. Partnering with such mission-driven companies will undoubtedly give Google Pay a great advantage in the market.

As we all know that recent COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst to boost digitalisation which is why the world is experiencing more online payments. Nevertheless, as it has helped the online payments sector grow, the pandemic also caused an estimated drop in overall remittances flows. Meaning, there is a decline of 14% from 2019 as migrant workers are unable to send money due to the situation. So, this partnership between Google and remittances firms, Wise and Western Union Co will help the Google Pay app connect its 150 million users to numerous countries becoming a go-to app for their users' financial needs.

How to start an international payment using Google Pay?

To start an international payment, just simply search for your contact on the Google Pay app

Now, select which partner service you want to use.

The application will inform you about the exact amount the recipient is going to get.

Make sure you know that transactions made using Western Union until June 16 would not be levied with any transfer fees

If you choose to use Wise, it is offering the first transaction for free, but only for new users and up to an amount of $500.

