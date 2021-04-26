Google Pays Homage To Frontline Healthcare Workers And Researchers Through Latest Doodle

The pandemic has created a ruckus in almost everyone’s lives. In these trying times, the major brands are trying to provide their utmost support and to help the people transition into a better future. This support can be provided through the smallest of things, like Google Doodle. Google has just paid homage to the frontline healthcare workers through their latest Doodle. Many people want to learn more about Google Scientific researchers Doodle.

Google Doodle for Scientific researchers

Google is known to change the appearance of its logo on its search engine according to events going on in the world. People have seen Google celebrating many types of special days through this feature. The world has been facing this pandemic for a year now and Google is paying respects to all those who are helping to make the situation better. Last year Google made a doodle in their logo to pay respect to the front-line healthcare workers and now their latest tribute is to the Scientific researchers that are working day and night to find a suitable vaccine for this deadly virus.

In this doodle, the users will see the letter ‘E’ in Google wearing glasses and presenting a speech with some statistics, a globe, and a book behind him. The letter ‘G’ at the start of the word Google is shown sending a heart to the letter ‘E’ from left to right. The description of this doodle reads, “To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you”. Check out the GIF for this Google Doodle below:

Google Doodle shows its appreciation for all healthcare workers for their service



A year after we heard about the novel coronavirus, India is currently facing a second tsunami of rising cases. Lack of oxygen, shortage of hospital beds and vital medicine… https://t.co/zn08IUPO2w pic.twitter.com/5D1DFNP2XL — Theblofaiz Digital Marketing (@theblofaiz) April 26, 2021

