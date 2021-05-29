Google Photos Ending Free Storage On 1 June: New Norms And FAQs Explained

Quick links:
IMAGE: GOOGLEPHOTOS TWITTER
Google Photos has been a saviour for many users with less storage on their devices. The application allowed the users to upload their photos on their cloud storage and use it when desired for absolutely no cost. The situation has changed now and the company has announced that from the 1st of June, Google Photos will be ending free storage for its users. Many people want to learn more about Google Photos ending free storage.
Google Photos ending free storage news has everyone panicking. The situation isn’t as dire as it seems. Google is not suspending the upload of photos on their application nor is the application becoming paid. The company has decided from the first of June, unlimited storage would not be a luxury for the users. They will have to work under their Google Account quota which provides them with 15 GB of free storage. Within this 15 GB, the users will have to manage data from Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. If they end up finishing the 15GB quota then the users will have to purchase more storage space or delete previous data to create more space on their Google Account.
Google Photos ending Free Storage on 1 June is now a reality and the users will have to grasp it soon. Google Photos ending free storage news came to everyone as a shock, but now the choice they are left is to learn the new norms of this application. There are many questions that are being asked about this change in service by Google. The Google Photos ending free storage FAQs should clear some doubts for the users. Check out the Google Photos FAQs below: