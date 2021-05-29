Google Photos Ending Free Storage On 1 June: New Norms And FAQs Explained

Google Photos has been a saviour for many users with less storage on their devices. The application allowed the users to upload their photos on their cloud storage and use it when desired for absolutely no cost. The situation has changed now and the company has announced that from the 1st of June, Google Photos will be ending free storage for its users. Many people want to learn more about Google Photos ending free storage.

Google Photos ending Free Storage

Google Photos ending free storage news has everyone panicking. The situation isn’t as dire as it seems. Google is not suspending the upload of photos on their application nor is the application becoming paid. The company has decided from the first of June, unlimited storage would not be a luxury for the users. They will have to work under their Google Account quota which provides them with 15 GB of free storage. Within this 15 GB, the users will have to manage data from Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. If they end up finishing the 15GB quota then the users will have to purchase more storage space or delete previous data to create more space on their Google Account.

Google Photos ending free storage FAQs

Google Photos ending Free Storage on 1 June is now a reality and the users will have to grasp it soon. Google Photos ending free storage news came to everyone as a shock, but now the choice they are left is to learn the new norms of this application. There are many questions that are being asked about this change in service by Google. The Google Photos ending free storage FAQs should clear some doubts for the users. Check out the Google Photos FAQs below:

Do the users have to do something right away?

No, this change will not take effect until June 1, 2021, and most users won't reach the limit for years to come. Google will reach out with a reminder if the users need to take action.

What happens to my photos if I’m over the limit?

The user will be unable to back up any additional photos and videos after June 1, 2021, if they’re out of storage or over quota. When the user is over quota, it means you’re using more storage space than they have available. If the user is over quota for 24 months, their content may be impacted. The user can always free up space through the Google One storage manager and within the products themselves.

How can I find how much storage I am left with?

Google has introduced a new tool that will help the user understand how long their storage may last based on how often they back up items to your Google account. The storage management will also help the users free up storage space.

IMAGE: GOOGLEPHOTOS TWITTER