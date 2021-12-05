Google Photos’ Locked Folder Feature To Now Roll Out For Non-Pixel Android Smartphones

Google Photos rolled out the 'Locked Folder' feature back in September 2021. The feature allows users to lock images on a smartphone and keep them in a password-protected folder. While the feature has been available for the Pixel series of smartphones (Pixel 3 and newer), the feature is going to be available for non-Pixel Android users in near future. It implies that smartphones built over the Android operating system by other companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi and more will get the feature.

The Google Photos Locked Folder feature is helpful for scenarios where a user needs to lend his or her phone to someone else, or when there is a need to search a gallery in public places. Previously, Google Photos had an option to hide selected photos from the gallery, but that option was limited to Pixel phones. Once a photograph is moved to the Locked folder in Google Photos, it would not be visible on Google smart devices such as Nest Hub or through Chromecast.

Google Photos Locked Folder coming to Android smartphones

According to a report by Android Police, the feature has been released by Google for non-Pixel smartphones and some older Pixel smartphones that did not have the feature. As the feature will be rolled out gradually, smartphones running on Android 6 and later will get the feature. Additionally, Google has previously announced that the Locked Folder for Google Photos will also be available on iOS devices by next year. Since Google manufactures Pixel smartphones with the purest Android OS, the company favours testing new features on these smartphones.

How to set up a locked folder on Android smartphones?

Open the Google Photos application

Go to Library

Tap on Utilities

Tap on Locked Folder

Tap on Set up Locked Folder

Users with no screen locks would be required to set up a screen lock first

Thereafter, they will be able to select and add images to the locked folder which will not be visible in the gallery

Google Photos Memories collection will display holiday-themed images of the user

Google announced the new Google Photos new feature through a blog post dated December 1, 2021. Along with the new feature, Google Photos will display a collection of holiday-themed photographs of the user in a better manner. Additionally, it will also collect holiday-themed photographs from the past and create a collection. The images will appear in the form of a Memories album and the user can rename, and even remove them. The new feature is currently being rolled out for all Android users across the globe.