Google Play Recharge Code Quiz Answers For March 26 To Win 100% Back Up To Rs.300

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prize to products. The latest edition orbits around the Google Play Recharge Code, giving its users a chance to get 100% back up to Rs.300 on its purchase. To stand a chance at winning the jackpot, the user will have to answer trivia based on Google Play. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz.

Google Play Recharge Code Quiz

For those who aren't familiar with the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page itself. One can also cut down the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions, the latest being for Holi. Scroll and click on the Play & Win Google Play Recharge Code quiz banner to get started.

Google Play Recharge Code Quiz Answers

Q.1 - What is the maximum amount for which you can purchase Google Play Recharge Codes on Amazon Pay?

A - INR 5000

Q. 2 - What is the minimum amount for which you can purchase Google Play Recharge Codes on Amazon Pay?

A - INR 10

Q. 3 - To purchase a Google Play Recharge Code on Amazon, one has to go to which page?

A - Amazon Pay

Q. 4 - When does the Google Pay balance expire?

A - It Will Not Expire Until You Use

Q. 5 - After paying for the Google Pay Recharge Code, you can find the recharge code on your orders pay of Amazon.

A - True

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 30, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #GooglePayRechargeCodeQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

Source: Shutterstock