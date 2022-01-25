Google Play Store Finally Gets Offers Page To Showcase Deals And Discounts

Google Play Store allows Android users to view and download several applications with ease. The online application store for Android smartphones has all types of applications, including video games, e-commerce apps, productivity apps and more. Even the design of the Google Play Store is mobile-friendly and enables users to browse through available options with ease. Most recently, the Google Play Store has got the new Offers tab.

The Offers tab is located on the home page of the Google Play Store. It allows users to view all the ongoing offers, deals and discounts on applications, video games, movies and books. As of now, there are multiple offers on the Google Play Store Offers tab including a 20% discount on Healthify, free 128GB of space on downloading an online backup application called Cloud and discounts on purchasing movies such as Sonic: The Hedgehog, which is currently available for Rs. 490, down from the original price of Rs. 890.

Play Store now has a dedicated Offers page

Since Google App Store is an online application store, a dedicated section where it displays all the current deals and discounts will help users. Previously, Google Play Store did not have an Offers page. To open the Offers page, users need to open Google Play Store and click on the icon located at the centre of the screen on the list of menus at that bottom. The Offers page will showcase Limited-time offers, Offers for apps that users might like, Offers for gam that users might like, discounts on movies and on books.

While the Offers page on Google Play Store is said to be available for limited users yet, Republic World could independently identify and access the Offers page on the Google Play Store. Overall, the Offers page is a useful addition to the Google Play Store. It will help users, especially during the sale when Google Play Store is running sales. Those who cannot see the Offers page on the Play Store should either update to the latest version of the Play Store. To do so, head over to the settings option located in the menu that opens by tapping on the profile picture.

Image: GOOGLE PLAY STORE