Google releases picture-in-picture mode, allows users to pin multiple video feeds

Google is launching two new features for Google Meets in Chrome. The features will allow users to use the Google Meet web application in a picture-in-picture mode and to pin multiple video pins during a video call. Keep reading to know more about both the new features coming to Google Meet.

Google Meets for Chrome gets picture-in-picture mode

Announcing the picture-in-picture mode for Google Meets, the company says “we’re bringing picture-in-picture to Google Meet to Chrome browsers on the web. You’ll be able to see up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other applications.” The feature will allow users to multitask with ease.

Apart from that, users can now pin multiple video feeds during a video call. This provides users with greater flexibility in how they combine people and content, allowing them to adjust the view in a way that lets them attend a meeting while the most important video feeds. Additionally, Google also mentioned that there is no admin control for the feature.

The Google Meets picture-in-picture mode and the ability to pin multiple video feeds are being rolled out from June 16, 2022. As the company Is following an extended rollout pace with the features, it might take up to 15 days for users to see the features. They will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Using the picture-in-picture in Google Meets, users can mute their microphone, control their camera, leave the call and jump back to the Google Meet tab. While the mode is active, users can still get important notifications of messages, hand raises and join requests. If users want to pin a tile, they should hover over it and click the Pin icon. Additionally, if they want to pin a presentation that is not on the layout, they should open the participants' list and click on Pin besides the required presentation.

