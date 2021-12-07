Google Rolls Out New Video, Voice Call Feature In Gmail App; IOS Widget To Be Updated

With the onset of the COVID pandemic, the world has become more inclined towards virtual modes of interaction. In view of the growing trend of video calls, Google has now upgraded its email application, Gmail App with an inbuilt feature of conducting voice calls and video calls. The feature to join one-on-one Google Chat voice and video calls from within the Gmail app has been introduced, according to Google.

Google rolls out new video call & voice call feature in Gmail app

Users will now be able to make calls from within the Gmail app for iOS and Android, according to MacRumors. Earlier, the users had to send an invite through the Google Meet video conference call for scheduling meetings and that was a more complicated process, due to which many users preferred other platforms like Zoom.

After the new update, users will be able to connect by using the new phone and video icons in the upper right corner of individual one-on-one chat screens in the Google Chat app. Users calling from the Google Chat app will now be redirected to the Gmail app, according to MacRumors. The move highlights Google's goal to position the Gmail app at the centre of its communication platforms. Everyone with a Google Workspace, G Suite, or personal Google account can use the call feature.

Besides, Google will also update the Gmail widget for iOS users. The Gmail widget for iOS users will have the same use-case and functionality as the Android version. The new widget will show the email's subject and the source (sender) as a part of the widget on the home screen. The widget has been announced and will be rolled out in the coming weeks for iPhone users.

The previous version of the widget was launched in November last year. However, it did not get a good response from iPhone users. It did not provide users with features that had been present on the Android widget for years. The limited features available on the widget for iOS users include a search menu, compose menu and links to inbox. However, the ability to read mail, archive or preview the content in the older widget was missing. Some credit of the Gmail app's limited functionality widget might also be given to Apple as the company's rules have been very strict.

(With ANI Inputs)