Google Rolls Out Verified SMS For Messages: How Does It Work

Google Messages has rolled out Verified SMS and Spam Protection features. Over the last few months, Google has been working to enhance users' messaging experience on Android with the help of Rich Communication Services (RCS). In a move that provides users with a safer messaging experience, Google has rolled out a couple of new features in Messages. Previously, we heard that Google is readying the feature for users. Here is everything else you want to know about Verified SMS in Messages.

Despite the fact that SMS messages help businesses share useful information with consumers, in addition to one-time passwords, account alerts or appointment confirmations. But sometimes from SMS, it can be difficult to trust the identity of messages sent by businesses or individuals. In most cases, SMS messages are sent from a random number. Sometimes, bad actors ask for private information or link to phishing websites and steal your private information.

Verified SMS for Messages is rolling out has started rolling out to users in select markets. It will help users confirm the authenticity of the business. "The feature works by verifying, on a per-message basis, that content is sent by a specific business. When a message is verified—which is done without sending your messages to Google—you’ll see the business name and logo as well as a verification badge in the message thread," Roma Slyusarchuk Software Engineer, Messages at Google said in a blog post.

Verified SMS for Messages: How does it work

-- All you need to do is go to Messages app > Settings > Verified SMS.

-- When Verified SMS is enabled and you receive a message from a business registered with Google, the feature translates the SMS into an unreadable authenticity code, on your device.

-- Google then compares this code with unreadable authenticity codes sent to Google by the business.

-- If these message hash match, Google confirms that the message content was sent by the business, along with a 'verified' icon.

Verified SMS is rolling out gradually on Messages in nine countries, starting in the U.S., India, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Philippines, Spain and Canada.