Google To Introduce New Feature To Add Missing Roads In Maps Manually By Users

Google will be updating its map editing tool to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. As per reports, this new tool known as -drawing- will be similar to the line tool in Microsoft Paint. This new updated tool will be available soon in more than 80 countries.

How to add a place?

Currently, if a user tries to add a missing road, they can only drop a pin where the road should be and type in the road's name to submit that information to Google. The aim of the new tool would be to make it easier to not only add missing roads but also to make corrections such as fixing a road's name or its direction.

On an Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps

Open or create a map. A map can have up to 10,000 lines, shapes or places.

In the bottom right, tap Add and then Add a new point.

Drag the map until the X is where it is desired to be, then tap Select this location.

Give the added place a name and choose a layer. A layer can have 2,000 lines, shapes, or places.

Tap Done

After submitting, Google will display a screen that says that it will take about seven days for the company to review the submission.

Google Maps will also get a new feature called 'photo updates', which will allow users to share small details about a place without having to leave a full review. Inside the app, it would be possible to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by others.

(With Agency Inputs)