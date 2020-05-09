GPS-enabled Mobile Tracking App To Monitor Home Quarantined People In Dehradun

As the stranded people across the country are returning to their home towns with the help of the Centre and State governments, the district administration in Dehradun has started to keep a check on persons under home quarantine and the movement of migrant laborers who are coming back from other States by a GPS enabled tracking app 'IGiS Geo-Locator'.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava said, "People who are returning to the State are being asked to download IGiS Geo-Locator app in their smartphones. This app helps in tracking the movement of these people and enforcing home quarantine".

App helps in enforcing home quarantine: DM

The administration tells people who are traveling into Uttarakhand from outside States to download the App and then we track their movements, Ashish told ANI. The app helps in enforcing home quarantine, he added.

"The Integrated Command and Control Center sends an update if anybody moves beyond 50 meters of radius from their location. It also sends an alert if there is no activity for 30 minutes to check whether people are moving outside while their phone is at home. It is helping in enforcing home quarantine," he added.

Anganwadi and ASHA workers to monitor people without smartphones

When asked about the people who don't have smartphones, he said that Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been instructed to ensure that people follow home quarantine. "Every person who has that smartphone has to download the app and people who don't have it will be monitored by Anganwadi and ASHA workers who have been instructed to ensure that people follow the norms of home quarantine," Ashish said.

