Halloween Captions For Instagram That Would Go Well With Spooky Pictures

The spooky festival of Halloween was celebrated across the globe recently on October 31, 2020. The day is celebrated to remember those who have passed away. It is celebrated all over the world but in parts of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the United States, and Canada, the day holds a greater significance. Several people host Halloween themed parties where the guests are dressed up in scariest costumes as part of the celebration.

Apart from dressing up in scary costumes, Halloween is celebrated in other ways like visiting haunted attractions, listening to scary stories, watching horror flicks, trick-or-treating, playing pranks and also wishing each other a Happy Halloween 2020.

People make sure that they capture several pictures of the celebrations. However, a lot of people have been confused about which Halloween captions would go well with their pictures. For all the people who are looking for some witty Halloween captions for Instagram, here is a look at some of the best Halloween caption ideas, including some Halloween quotes Instagram captions and funny Halloween captions, that would go well with your spooky pictures.

Halloween Captions for Instagram

"Never fully dressed without a wand."

"Boil and bubble."

"I'm from a whole other world, a different dimension."

"Can't wait until the moon is full."

"Drop dead gorgeous."

"It's alive!"

"Forever your Zom-bae."

"You're just not my (blood) type."

"I do not say, 'Bleh bleh bleh!'"

"Bad to the bone."

"Mons-terrific."

"Only a little bit batty."

"Me-Wow."

"If I ghost you after tonight, you know why."

Halloween quotes Instagram

"There is something haunting in the light of the moon." — Joseph Conrad

"On Halloween, you get to become anything that you want to be." — Ava Dellaira

"Some people are born for Halloween." — Stephan Graham Jones

"Never trust anything that can think for itself if you can't see where it keeps its brain." — J.K. Rowling

"We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." — Stephen King

"Where there is no imagination there is no horror." — Arthur Conan Doyle

"Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" — Dexter Kozen

"Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat." — Nicholas Gordon

"There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." –Unknown

"Nothing on Earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." –Steve Almond

"I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking in every corner." –Evan Peters

"Ghosts and goblins come to play on October's final day!" –Rusty Fischer

"Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." –Tim Burton

Funny Halloween captions

"#SquadGhouls"

"I’m here for the boos."

"Creepin' it real!"

"Fangs for the memories."

"Get in, loser. We're going haunting."

"I can't be held responsible for stolen candy."

"I'm a haunt mess."

"Bugs and hisses, witches!"

"Only bad witches can drive stick."

"Eat, drink, and be scary!"

"Can be bribed with candy."

"Keep on and carry a wand."

"In ghoul company."

"I'm boo'd up."

"Feelin' fang-cy."

"You say witch like it's a bad thing."

"New mask, who dis?"

"I"m such a haunt mess."

"You better work, witch."

"Have a spooktacular night."

"Ghostest with the mostest."

"Just witchful thinking."

"Demons are a ghouls best friend."

