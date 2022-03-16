Last Updated:

Happy Holi 2022: Here's How To Download And Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

Holi 2022: On the day of festival of colours, Indian smartphone users might want to send wishes to friends, family. Check easy steps to send WhatsApp stickers.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
happy Holi WhatsApp stickers: Here's how to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp

IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD


On the occasion of Holi, users greet each other with the help of stickers on digital platforms such as WhatsApp. Especially during the last two years when people could not celebrate festivals socially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, users took to WhatsApp and sent interesting stickers to pass on wishes and joy. Now that the Indian festival of Holi has arrived, users want to know how to send Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp. Read along to find out details. 

How to send Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp?

Sending Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp is very simple. On the festival of colours, Indian smartphone users might want to send wishes to their friends or family members. While sending a normal text message might not be enough, sending colourful stickers that convert the joy and fun this Indian festival is about a better idea. Given below are the steps to download WhatsApp Happy Holi sticker packs. Once a sticker pack is downloaded, users can select and send any Happy Holi 2022 sticker from the pack, which contains multiple stickers. 

How to download WhatsApp Happy Holi sticker pack?

  • Open Google Play Store.
  • Search for "happy Holi 2022 stickers".
  • From the search results, select the one that looks good
    • Check for the developer of the sticker pack 
    • Considering going for one with a higher user rating and downloads.
  • For instance, the "Happy Holi Stickers Dhuleti" by Indian Music Factory has over 100K downloads.
  • Given that the application is free, it might show a couple of advertisements to the user, so be prepared for that.
  • Click on install below the name of the sticker pack on Google Play Store.
  • Once installed, click on open and allow the sticker pack to access storage and media permissions.
  • Select "Festival Stickers" in the menu that appears and then tap on "Holi Stickers".
  • In the menu that opens, tap on "Add to WhatsApp" that is it.
  • Now open WhatsApp and head over to the chat where Holi stickers are to be sent.
  • Open the stickers section and select from the new Holi stickers added to the collection.

 

 

 

READ | Happy Women's Day 2022: Images, gifs, pictures, Whatsapp status and video download
READ | Putin to ban Instagram and WhatsApp from tonight; calls it 'extremist organisations'
READ | WhatsApp working on Group Polls feature, might release is soon; more details inside
READ | WhatsApp launches Code Verify browser extension for ensuring security of users
READ | WhatsApp Tips: How to enable and disable two-step verification on WhatsApp? Details here
Tags: Happy Holi, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Sticker
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND