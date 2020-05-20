Haryana Roadways Online Bus Ticket Booking Process Explained

The Haryana government has announced that it will be resuming government transport services on selected routes while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs. However, for travelling, the passengers will mandatorily have to make online booking of tickets and wear masks while during their journey.

The government buses will provide services only on selective routes. The buses will start functioning from depots in Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rewari, Rohtak and Sirsa and ply on select point-to-point routes. Notably, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are among the worst Covid-19 affected districts in Haryana. The limited number of buses have resumed operations from May 15 in the state on an “experimental basis.” If you are wondering how to book tickets online for Harayana buses, here is all you need to know about the Haryana roadways online booking-

Haryana Roadways online ticket booking process

Bookings for these limited buses can be done through the online portal of Haryana Roadways eTicketing online portal - ors.hartrans.gov.in.

Once you open the site, choose which type of bus you want to ride i.e Volvo or Ordinary.

Then choose the place where you want to start your journey from i.e. Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, etc.

Then select your destination in the "Departing To" column, you will be provided with options i.e. Gurugram, Panchkula and more as per your leaving city.

Choose your date of journey or departure and click on "Check Availability."

Once you find a bus with the required vacancy, click on "Book Now" on the right of the same section.

Now, the bus map will appear with available seats in the vehicle. Select your preferred seat and click on the "Continue" button at the bottom of the screen.

Once you have selected the seats, provide basic booking details such as Full Name, Email Address, Mobile Number and your ID Proof Number (Aadhaar Card Number or others).

Below, fill in the details of the passengers travelling in the book bus. The details include Passengers' names, gender and age.

Click on the "I Agree" button below. Fulfil the online booking process by purchasing the ticket online.

All Images credit: Haryana Transport official Site

