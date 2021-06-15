Last Updated:

Has Apple Banned Grindr? Does Grindr App Comply With New Guidelines Of The Company?

Has Apple banned Grindr app? Does Grindr app comply with the new guidelines of the company? Here is more information about it. Read on to know.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
apple

IMAGE: LAURENZ HEYMANN UNSPLASH


On Monday, Apple amended its App Store Review Guidelines, clarifying certain current standards and adding new app criteria. Guideline 1.1.4, for example, prohibits "hookup" applications that include pornography or are used to encourage prostitution. Some saw that exact adjustment after the rules went live as an indication that Apple might tighten down on gay dating apps like Grindr or Scruff.

Has Apple banned Grindr?

No. In a report, Apple has stated that a recent modification to its App Store criteria is primarily aimed at criminal applications that use dating as a cover, and that genuine applications like Grindr would not be banned. Apple also informed AppleInsider that the policy was never intended to apply to such apps.

Instead, Apple claims that the policy was put in place to prevent the growth of applications that were not real dating sites. Apps that exploited dating as a cover for pornography, prostitution, or human trafficking, in other words. The App Store has never permitted apps that purposefully display pornography or encourage prostitution.

READ | iPhone 13 Pro to come in the darkest shade of black that Apple devices have ever had

The policy change is only a codification of such policies. Apple explained that the modification was made in response to recent scam software innovations, which it intended to prevent from spreading throughout the App Store.

READ | Apple Music lossless audio release: All about lossless audio and spatial audio

Casual dating apps like Grindr and Scruff, which have been properly functioning on the App Store for years, will not be affected by guideline 1.1.4, according to Apple. The business made it clear that dating preferences are not prohibited under its App Review standards.

READ | iCloud Plus: All you need to know about the upgraded online storage service by Apple

A component of Apple's Legal rules has been amended to contain additional wording focused on human trafficking, in addition to rule 1.1.4, which occurs in the "Safety" part of the Review Guidelines. This modification clarifies that applications that facilitate human trafficking or child exploitation will be denied, and Apple will alert the proper authorities.

READ | Indian developer wins Apple Design Award 2021 for classical music app 'NaadSadhana'

What is Grindr?

Grindr is a gay, bi, trans, and queer social networking and online dating app that is focused on location. When it originally launched in March 2009, it was one of the first geosocial applications for gay guys, and it has since grown to become the world's largest and most popular homosexual mobile app. It is accessible in both free and paid versions on iOS and Android smartphones (the latter dubbed Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimit).

IMAGE: LAURENZ HEYMANN UNSPLASH

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND