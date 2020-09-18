‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’: Juice Brand's Interactive Insta Effect Encourages Authenticity

Popular juice brand Tropicana has unveiled a brand new campaign ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ to promote its new avatar along with a unique AR interactive Instagram effect to engage with people based on the ‘Asli meter’. From social media influencers to Stand-up comedians, several internet celebrities have been spotted using the filter that according to the brand gives a ‘clear distinction’ between people who are doers and others who just talk.

Tropicana has touted its new initiative as “celebrating the genuineness of the young generation” and the Instagram effect involves the users by using gestures. More precisely, the filter gives life to two personalities revolving around its campaign, that are, “the frivolous and show off ‘Hawabaaz’ and the ‘Authentic Cool’ consumer”. The ‘Asli Meter’ on Instagram lets users perform gestures with their head to answer the questions with two options. At the end of three questions, that users answer by tilting their heads, will the meter decide if their replies make them ‘Hawabaaz’ or ‘Asli’ person.

Youth-centric approach

Vineet Sharma, Director, Juices PepsiCo India expressed his excitement on the unveiling of the new filter saying that it is not only simple but has managed to evolve into the biggest social media trends in the recent times. Reiterating brand’s ‘youth-centric’ approach, Sharma also noted that the Ar effect presents them with an engaging and an entertaining way to communicate with the brand’s core message. The content creators that have engaged with Tropicana include many personalities including comedians like Zakir khan.

Sharma said, “'We are very excited to extend the ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ campaign to Instagram via the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect. Interactive effects and AR do sound futuristic but are simple and have managed to evolve into the biggest social media trends in recent times. The ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is a reiteration of the brand’s youth-centric approach and presents us with an engaging and entertaining way to communicate our core messaging. Today’s youth believes in working hard and making it big on their own and the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is just another way for them to celebrate their authenticity with their digital family.”

