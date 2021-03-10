Here Are The Answers For Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz For March 10, Win Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz is back and this time it is related to Business. Amazon Business is the platform created for the e-commerce giant to directly work with businesses in the country. According to Amazon.com, it allows businesses to get bulk discounts and other benefits from the e-commerce platform, much like what happens in the traditional business. The Amazon Quiz for March 10, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz is the latest one on the platform and it joins the likes of all the device-centric quizzes that were recently popular. The new quiz is being held from March 10th, 2021 and is active until March 31st, 2021.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Answers

How to find the Amazon Quiz on Amazon Funzone?

Visit the amazon app or website, and search for Funzone.

You will be able to find Funzone on the Left-hand side of the app in the ‘Programs and Features’ section

You will find the quiz on the top of the Funzone page

Once you click on the quiz, it will ask you to sign in if you haven’t done it already.

And then you can proceed to enjoy the Amazon Business Extra Savings quiz and win Rs 20,000.

When will the winner's list be announced?

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz will conclude on March 31, 2021. According to Amazon, the winners will subsequently be announced on April 1, 2021, and their prize will be credited on the same day. Here are the terms and conditions for this quiz.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz: Terms and Conditions as per Amazon

Amazon will announce the winners of this quiz on April 1st, 2021. The lucky draw for the quiz will be carried during the contest period. A total of 5 participants will be selected as winners. The winners will be informed by email or SMS and must respond quickly to claim their prize. The winners must have their mobile number verified with Amazon to claim the prize. All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice. Your participation is considered as consent to use your image for promotion.

