Here Are The Answers For Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz For March 10, Win Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz is back and this time it is related to Business. Amazon Business is the platform created for the e-commerce giant to directly work with businesses in the country. According to Amazon.com, it allows businesses to get bulk discounts and other benefits from the e-commerce platform, much like what happens in the traditional business. The Amazon Quiz for March 10, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz is the latest one on the platform and it joins the likes of all the device-centric quizzes that were recently popular. The new quiz is being held from March 10th, 2021 and is active until March 31st, 2021.
Question 1: You can save up to ____ on your business purchase by claiming GST input tax credit
Answer: (C) 28%
Question 2: Amazon Business was first started in?
Answer: (C) US
Question 3: Amazon Business provides Prime facilities?
Answer: (A) Yes
Question 4: How many digits does the GST number consists of?
Answer: (D) 15
Question 5: What is the full form of MSME?
Answer: (B) Micro Small and Medium Enterprise
Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz will conclude on March 31, 2021. According to Amazon, the winners will subsequently be announced on April 1, 2021, and their prize will be credited on the same day. Here are the terms and conditions for this quiz.