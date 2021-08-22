Here's How You Can Change Profile Photo To Characters From Movies On Amazon Prime

Amazon-owned paid subscription service Amazon Prime brought about a new feature to the OTT based platform. This new feature will allow users across the platform to set profile pictures of famous characters starring in Amazon Original movies and shows. This feature will be rolled out across all devices that support Prime Video, the company iterated over a blog post.

Amazon Prime Video would be introducing out Amazon Original profile images that let users select pictures of their favourite Amazon Original characters as their main display image. Available on all devices that support Prime Video, the images can easily be used by customers to update their profiles. Users can choose between a host of Amazon Original characters from movies and series. It appears to be a server-side update, but users are still advised to keep their app updated to enjoy the latest features.

How to access this feature?

Open the Prime Video app on your phone

Select My Stuff at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen

Tap on the profile name which further will open a drop-down menu

Select Edit and choose the profile whose image you want to change

On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile image and make a selection from the available list

When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list

If the feature is not visible to you, then you should wait for a few days. Also, make sure that you are using the latest version of the Amazon Prime Video app.

How to change profile photo on the desktop version of the app

Visit the Prime Video Home page

Click on the profile name

Click on Manage Profiles, and then click on the profile you want to edit. You can then click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list

Amazon Prime Video Announces New Stand-up Show 'Amazon Funnies

Famous Indian stand-up comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shankar Chugani, Ramya Ramapriya and Aadar Malik, are all set to make the audience laugh out loud with their new stand-up comic acts on Amazon Prime Video. The special series will be titled 'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts.' It will feature fifteen-minute stand-up sets from the four artists.

