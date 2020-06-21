Hindi Test Feature Now Available On NTA's "Abhyas" Mobile App

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new Hindi tests feature on its National Test Abhyas mobile app, Union Minister for Human Recourses, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.

While launching the Hindi version, the HRD minister said students preparing for competitive exams with preference in the Hindi language can now practice on their mobile phones through Hindi mock tests released on the smartphone app "Abhyas".

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

The union minister in an exclusive interview to Republic TV last month while lauding the NTA had informed that the organisation which conducts competitive exams like JEE and NEET had launched an artificial intelligence-powered smartphone app to help engineering and medical aspirants to prepare for their exams at their homes.

Notably, aspirants for competitive exams suffered a major blow after all coaching institutions were shut amid the lockdown imposed in the aftermath of COVID 19 scare.

Where educational institutions of all kinds remained shut, schedule for JEE and NEET exams has been rolled out following which the students were in much need of an aide to prepare for the exam. NTA's "Abhyas" app, now in multiple languages came as a much-needed respite for the aspirants.

The Hindi version of "Abhyas" was rolled out after students preferring Hindi language requested the govt to publish question papers and mock tests in the Hindi language to help them prepare for upcoming exams. Registering the request made by students, the NTA rolled out the new feature in the app. Now students preferring to prepare in the Hindi language can take the mock test for these competitive exams.

"Students preferring Hindi language were requesting to launch papers in Hindi so that they could also prepare for the upcoming exams. Looking into this the NTA has launched this feature for the app. Now students preferring to give exams in the Hindi language will be able to practice and take on tests for these competitive exams in Hindi. Hindi version is a boon for students across India as now it has become even more accessible," said Pokhriyal.

The latest version of the all offers instructions, navigation, and test-taking in both languages. Students can easily choose their language of preference and take tests according to their needs.

So far more than 16.5 lakh tests have been taken by students on the "Abhyas" app. More than 9.56 lakh students have downloaded the said app.

