Houseparty Developers Offer $1 Million Bounty For Smear Campaign Culprit

Apps

A San Francisco Video conferencing desktop and mobile application Houseparty has offered a $1 million bounty for anyone that finds proof of hacking.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Houseparty developers offer $ 1 million bounty

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a San Francisco Video conferencing desktop and mobile application Houseparty has become very famous. But recently it has alleged that is has become a victim to a smear campaign. In order to clear its name, the company has claimed that it will pay $ 1 million bounty to the person that uncovers evidence of the smear campaign.

Houseparty alleges conspiracy

According to reports, several Houseparty users have claimed that they have had several of their social media accounts hacked and taken over after installing the app on their devices. Social media has been flooded with messages advising users to delete the Houseparty app because several social media accounts were being hacked through the app.

Read: What Is Houseparty? How To Use The App And Play Games With Party Members?

Read: Fact Check: Is The Houseparty Application Hacking Its Users To Collect Data?

In a statement, the company said that the application was safe and that their service was secure and has never been compromised. That is why the company believes that some third party is trying to defame them. For this reason, the app developers and its parent company EpicGames have offered a $1 million bounty for any proof of such a campaign.

What is Houseparty?

Houseparty is a video chat app that has been around for a few years now. However, with the increase in the number of people staying at home, the app has surged to the top of the social networking charts over the past few weeks and was also trending at the Number 1 spot on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, it has also managed to surpass the popularity of the Zoom app.

Read: Parth Samthaan Shares Hilarious Clip Of Cops Schooling People Roaming Out Despite Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Luxury Brand Chanel To Produce Face Masks To Cope With Global Demand

And unlike other popular video chat platforms like Zoom and Skype, the Houseparty app allows party members (users) to play interactive quizzes and games while on calls as it aims to bring people together virtually when they can’t be with each other physically.

First Published:
