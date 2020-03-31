Houseparty Developers Offer $1 Million Bounty For Smear Campaign Culprit

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a San Francisco Video conferencing desktop and mobile application Houseparty has become very famous. But recently it has alleged that is has become a victim to a smear campaign. In order to clear its name, the company has claimed that it will pay $ 1 million bounty to the person that uncovers evidence of the smear campaign.

Houseparty alleges conspiracy

According to reports, several Houseparty users have claimed that they have had several of their social media accounts hacked and taken over after installing the app on their devices. Social media has been flooded with messages advising users to delete the Houseparty app because several social media accounts were being hacked through the app.

In a statement, the company said that the application was safe and that their service was secure and has never been compromised. That is why the company believes that some third party is trying to defame them. For this reason, the app developers and its parent company EpicGames have offered a $1 million bounty for any proof of such a campaign.

BEWARE! I know I’m not the only one with this problem! A few of my friends have been hacked by @houseparty if you look at the twitter feed! They log into your Spotify from Russia. Get your bank details and can hack it. It’s very simple once you click agree to terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/kBKU7dMUyd — ellieb (@ellielaurenb) March 30, 2020

EVERYONE DELETE HOUSE PARTY. I’ve had my Uber account hack and two friends have had their house party accounts hacked. Make sure you disconnect your Snapchat, delete your house party account and then delete the app. — Char🖤 (@Charlottee_00) March 30, 2020

What is Houseparty?

Houseparty is a video chat app that has been around for a few years now. However, with the increase in the number of people staying at home, the app has surged to the top of the social networking charts over the past few weeks and was also trending at the Number 1 spot on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, it has also managed to surpass the popularity of the Zoom app.

And unlike other popular video chat platforms like Zoom and Skype, the Houseparty app allows party members (users) to play interactive quizzes and games while on calls as it aims to bring people together virtually when they can’t be with each other physically.