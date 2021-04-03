How Does Google Fit Work? Here Are The Different Google Fit Features

Google Fit is the company's version of Apple's Health app. It tracks activities like walking, biking, and running using the sensors built into your computer. It can also be used to monitor your fitness goals and weight-loss progress over the course of a day, week, or month. Continue reading the article to know how does Google fit track steps, distance and sleep.

How Does Google Fit Work?

So how does Google fit track distance? When you walk, drive, or bike during the day, Google Fit will automatically detect these movements and measure the number of Heart Points you receive using your phone or watch sensors, such as the accelerometer and GPS.

If you choose a particular form of exercise, such as gardening, pilates, rowing, or spinning, Google Fit will measure the number of Heart Points and Move Minutes you reached during your workout. Google Fit also works with other fitness apps such as Strava, Runkeeper, Endomondo, and MyFitnessPal to give you credit for every Move Minute and Heart Point you receive. You'll get tips and guidance on how to adapt your goals over time as your behaviour changes. Across all of your applications, your log will show your tasks, accomplishments, and target progress.

Steps to Turn ON Physical Activity For Google Fit

Fit can monitor events such as steps and repetitions when you allow activity tracking. If you disable this function, Google Fit will not be able to monitor your behaviour automatically. You'll only be able to see information about events that you manually enter or that are monitored by a linked app.

On your Android phone, open the Settings app.

Tap Apps & notifications Google Fit.

Tap Permissions Physical activity Allow.

Open the Google Fit app.

At the bottom, tap Profile.

At the top, tap Settings.

Under “Tracking preferences,” turn Track your activities on or off.

How does Google Fit Track Sleep?

The majority of wearable sleep trackers rely on actigraphy, which includes wearing an actigraph sensor around your wrist. Many mobile sleep monitoring applications, on the other hand, use the accelerometer to monitor your movement and decide whether you're sleeping or awake.

Image Source: Google Inc